[List, Book Sale] 12 Small/Indie Press Authors to Read for For Filipinx American History Month

Happy Filipinx American History Month, friends and fellow book lovers! While I am proud to say that Filipinx authors are making a big splash in mainstream publishing, let’s not overlook independent publishing, where Filipinx authors have thrived for decades and built our literary community from the ground up. This month, I team up with SPDBooks, Berkeley-based champion of independent publishing since 1969, to bring you contemporary Filipinx authored independent books!

Here’s the deal! If you purchase these books from the SPDBooks website, just enter the code, “BJR,” and get 25% off til the end of October! Cool, right?

Sige na, everyone, get reading!